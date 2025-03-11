Police in Colorado arrest suspected car thieves, recover stolen vehicle with more than dozen key fobs

Police in Westminster have arrested two suspected car thieves and recovered more than a dozen vehicle key fobs. According to the police department in the Denver metro area, the investigation began on a report of a stolen truck near 120th Avenue and I-25.

Police in Westminster arrested three suspects in a stolen vehicle investigation. Westminster Police

Officers said they deployed stop sticks and the truck lost three tires and came to a stop. That's when police said the driver tried to run away and the passenger jumped into the driver's seat and took off.

Officers said they quickly caught the driver and the passenger behind the wheel of the stolen truck. A third suspect in the vehicle was taken into custody, who was wanted for several felony warrants.

A stolen truck in Westminster. Westminster Police

Officers said they found drug paraphernalia and more than a dozen vehicle keys and key fobs inside the vehicle.

Investigators said the suspects are facing multiple charges including motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest and vehicular eluding.

More than a dozen keys and key fobs were recovered during a stolen vehicle investigation. Westminster Police