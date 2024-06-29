Police searching for man accused of deadly stabbing at Denver-area motel

A man is dead after having been stabbed in the chest at a Denver-area motel, police say, and now a search is on for a suspect.

Westminster police say they responded to a call just after 9 a.m. Saturday to the 12000 block of Melody Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital but later died.

Investigators say the suspect, who's not yet been identified, fled the area and officers are now trying to locate him. They described him as a Hispanic man who's 6'2" and about 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a brown or dark red hoodie and black pants.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if they see someone matching this description and warn people that he might still be armed with a knife.