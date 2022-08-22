Police continue to search for the gunman who killed Jean Marquris Stewart 1 year ago

Denver police are still asking for help on a deadly shooting that happened a year ago. Jean Marquris Stewart was shot and killed in LoDo.

(credit: CBS)

Officers rushed to 19th and Blake around 1:45 a.m. in the morning on Aug. 22, 2021. Six people were shot. Stewart died and the five other victims survived.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.