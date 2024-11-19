Watch CBS News
Police search for 5 suspects wanted in Northern Colorado assault on Halloween

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Longmont are searching for five suspects wanted in a Halloween assault on a juvenile. Police said that the juvenile victim suffered serious injuries and investigators are hoping someone recognizes the suspects. 

longmont1-attack-from-longmont-pd-copy.jpg
Police in Longmont are searching for five assault suspects.  Longmont Public Safety

According to investigators, officers responded to an assault at the Walmart in the 2200 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Halloween. Police said five male suspects walked into the store and waited for the juvenile victim to show up and then all five jumped him. 

longmont-attack-from-longmont-pd-copy.jpg
Longmont police are searching for five suspects wanted in an assault that happened on Halloween.  Longmont Public Safety

The victim was seriously injured. Police said an adult stepped in to defend the victim and was also assaulted. 

The five males ran away before they got into a Ford F-150 and a silver/grey SUV, possibly a newer Honda Pilot. 

longmont-halloween-attacks.jpg
Police in Longmont are searching for five assault suspects wanted in an attack on Halloween.  Longmont Public Safety

Longmont police are working to identify all of the suspects involved and are looking for any information about the incident or those involved. If you have information that identifies those involved, please contact Longmont police at 303-774-4300 x2473 and reference Longmont police report 24-10376.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

