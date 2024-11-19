Police search for 5 suspects wanted in Northern Colorado assault on Halloween

Police in Longmont are searching for five suspects wanted in a Halloween assault on a juvenile. Police said that the juvenile victim suffered serious injuries and investigators are hoping someone recognizes the suspects.

According to investigators, officers responded to an assault at the Walmart in the 2200 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Halloween. Police said five male suspects walked into the store and waited for the juvenile victim to show up and then all five jumped him.

The victim was seriously injured. Police said an adult stepped in to defend the victim and was also assaulted.

The five males ran away before they got into a Ford F-150 and a silver/grey SUV, possibly a newer Honda Pilot.

Longmont police are working to identify all of the suspects involved and are looking for any information about the incident or those involved. If you have information that identifies those involved, please contact Longmont police at 303-774-4300 x2473 and reference Longmont police report 24-10376.