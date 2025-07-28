Police say "threatening notes" found on Frontier plane at Denver International Airport "unfounded"

Law enforcement and fire officials were investigating a potential threat on a plane at Denver International Airport on Monday afternoon, but police later said the threat was unfounded.

Frontier Airlines said crewmembers discovered what they described as "threatening notes" on a plane. Passengers reported seeing police officers and bomb units, including dogs, on and around the plane after it landed.

Frontier flight 3406 from Seattle was evacuated after landing at DIA around 11:15 a.m., about an hour after it was originally scheduled to land, according to Frontier's flight tracker.

Frontier Airlines planes taxi on the runway at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Daniel Brenner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"On Monday, July 28, as Frontier flight 3406 was en route from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Denver International Airport (DEN), crewmembers discovered two threatening notes on the aircraft," a Frontier spokesperson told CBS News. "Law enforcement was promptly alerted, and the flight landed safely at DEN. Passengers are being transported to the terminal by bus while law enforcement conducts a security sweep of the aircraft."

The Denver Police Department said, "the plane has been cleared and the threat appears to be unfounded at this time," and referred further questions to the FBI, which is now leading the investigation into the potential threat, but the bureau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.