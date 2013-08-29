'Armed And Dangerous' 18-Year-Old Woman Arrested After Homicide

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) - As homicide investigators continue to search for evidence at a home in Aurora, officers have arrested an 18-year-old woman they are calling armed and dangerous.

Isabella Guzman (credit: Aurora Police)

Police said they believe Isabella Guzman killed another woman inside the house, located in the 2600 block of South Lima Street.

Guzman was found on Thursday at 2:15 p.m. after a search that began Wednesday night. Police have not released how they caught up with Guzman or where she was taken into custody.

Officers said they got an emergency call about family dispute that turned deadly at approximately 10:05 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived they found a man at the door who said there was a woman upstairs who needed help. She was pronounced dead at the home soon afterwards.

Neighbors said Guzman was the murder victim's daughter or stepdaughter.

(credit: CBS)

A female neighbor told CBS4 this was not the first time police were called to home. She said she had actually called police herself with concerns about men jumping over a fence at the house. She said she later learned it was Guzman's boyfriends visiting the home who were responsible.

Joshua Padilla, who lives nearby, told CBS4 he has known the murder victim for 10 years. He said he did landscaping work for her and that she was kind and business oriented. He said the family mostly kept to themselves.

"It was just kind of quiet. I never really went into the house; my jobs were always outside the house," Joshua Padilla said. "I never really knew she had a daughter until probably a year ago. My heart goes out to her husband and her mother all her other family members I saw outside the place this morning. It's just heart-wrenching."

The Aurora police crime lab remained at the scene of the crime at noon on Thursday.

Officials have not released the name of the victim.