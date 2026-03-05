Watch CBS News
Colorado police officer shoots, injures suspect inside Englewood hospital

By
Jesse Sarles
/ CBS Colorado

A Colorado police officer shot a suspect at a hospital in the southern part of the Denver metro area on Thursday night, police said. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at HCA HealthONE Swedish in Englewood.

The officer belongs to the Cherry Hills Village Police Department. 

The suspect is now being treated at the hospital, according to the Cherry Hills Village police. The extent of that person's injuries isn't clear.

No officers were hurt.

The hospital is located at the intersection of South Logan Street and East Hampden Avenue.

Police haven't said so far what led up to the shooting.

