Police in Denver metro area search for suspect wanted for multiple thefts

Northglenn police are asking for the public's help to track down a suspect wanted in connection with multiple thefts who has been seen all over the Denver metro area. According to investigators, the suspect was most recently involved in a theft on March 16 and took off from officers.

Police in Northglenn are searching for a suspect wanted in multiple thefts. Northglenn police

They said the suspect has been cruising around in a dark grey Jeep Wrangler with a partially hidden license plate. He has been spotted not only in Northglenn but across the Denver metro area.

Northglenn police search for a theft suspect seen in a dark gray Jeep Wrangler with a partially hidden license plate. Northglenn police

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information is asked to contact Officer Lackey at mlackey@northglenn.org or 303.661.7218.