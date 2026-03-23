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Police in Denver metro area search for suspect wanted for multiple thefts

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Northglenn police are asking for the public's help to track down a suspect wanted in connection with multiple thefts who has been seen all over the Denver metro area. According to investigators, the suspect was most recently involved in a theft on March 16 and took off from officers. 

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Police in Northglenn are searching for a suspect wanted in multiple thefts.  Northglenn police

They said the suspect has been cruising around in a dark grey Jeep Wrangler with a partially hidden license plate. He has been spotted not only in Northglenn but across the Denver metro area. 

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Northglenn police search for a theft suspect seen in a dark gray Jeep Wrangler with a partially hidden license plate.  Northglenn police

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information is asked to contact Officer Lackey at mlackey@northglenn.org or 303.661.7218.

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Northglenn police searched for a theft suspect wanted in connection with multiple incidents.  Northglenn police

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