Police in Denver metro area search for suspect wanted for multiple thefts
Northglenn police are asking for the public's help to track down a suspect wanted in connection with multiple thefts who has been seen all over the Denver metro area. According to investigators, the suspect was most recently involved in a theft on March 16 and took off from officers.
They said the suspect has been cruising around in a dark grey Jeep Wrangler with a partially hidden license plate. He has been spotted not only in Northglenn but across the Denver metro area.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information is asked to contact Officer Lackey at mlackey@northglenn.org or 303.661.7218.