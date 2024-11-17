Police find two dead in Colorado park

Police found two people dead in an Aurora park Sunday morning after a man walked into a hospital and told officers he'd been shot there.

The shooting happened at Utah Park, 1800 South Peoria Street.

Based on information obtained so far, investigators believe the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. They also think the shooting happened between people who knew one another and that it was not random.

APD indicated its detectives will be processing the scene at the park for several hours Sunday morning.

The injured man suffered serious injuries from his wound, according to a press release from Aurora Police Department. He arrived at the hospital about 20 minutes after the shooting occurred. No other details were provided about the injured man or the deceased people at the park.

APD is asking any residents who live near the park, particularly on its edges, to check their doorbell camera recordings and other surveillance video devices for any strange activity around the time of the incident. Anyone who finds potential evidence should contact non-emergency dispatch at (303) 627-3100 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).