Police in Colorado urge pedestrians to make smart decisions after man nearly struck by 2 vehicles

Police in one Colorado community are urging pedestrians to make smart decisions and pay attention after a man was nearly struck by two vehicles while crossing the street.

Boulder police released a new video to CBS Colorado showing a pedestrian crossing the intersection of Baseline and 27th around 8:30 p.m. on March 4. In the video, you see the pedestrian not following signs placed in the area. The pedestrian did not have the right of way. While he was crossing, two cars came directly at him and, in a split second, avoided the pedestrian. In a worst-case scenario, the pedestrian could have been struck and killed.

"It is gut-wrenching," Boulder Police Officer Courtney Parker said. "You watch the video, and you immediately get that gut reaction in your stomach of how close that person came to tragic consequences."

Boulder police said this happens too often, and when it does, the pedestrian is always the one hurt or killed.

"It could have been extremely serious," Parker said. "When pedestrians get struck by vehicles, it is usually always traumatic. The pedestrian is never a winner in those type of interactions."

Boulder police released video of a pedestrian cross against the light who narrowly escaped getting struck by two vehicles. Boulder Police Dept.

Boulder Police says it serves as a reminder for pedestrians to wear something that can easily be seen, like a reflective vest or bright colors. Also, walk with a flashlight and make eye contact with drivers to make sure they see you.

Drivers should always remember to never drive distracted. Put your phone away and always look at the road. If you see a pedestrian at a marked or unmarked crosswalk, remember, they always have the right of way in Colorado.