Police chief in southern Colorado placed on administrative leave, facing assault charge

A police chief in southern Colorado has been placed on administrative leave following reports of an "alleged off-duty incident" over the weekend.

According to Monte Vista City Manager Gigi Dennis, Police Chief Tyler Harford has been placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately. Dennis said this stems from an alleged incident Saturday evening within Saguache city limits.

Monte Vista Police Department

"The decision to place Chief Harford on leave was made in accordance with City's policy of Code of Conduct and to ensure transparency and maintain public confidence while an independent investigation is conducted," said Dennis. "The matter has been referred to the City of Salida Police Department for an independent investigation and review."

Harford served as interim chief following the resignation of Sean McDonagh and was sworn in as Chief of Police on Aug. 7, 2025.

According to a summons issued Monday from the Saguache County Court, Harford is facing charges of two counts of disorderly conduct/fighting in public and one charge of third-degree assault. An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 4, 2025.

Officials said no further details will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation. Sgt. Robert Pino will serve as acting police chief to ensure continued operations.