Police backtrack on claim that University of Colorado students overdosed on drugs laced with fentanyl

Police backtrack on claim that Colorado students overdosed on drugs laced with fentanyl

Police in Boulder are now backtracking on their claim that over the weekend a group of University of Colorado students overdosed on cocaine that was possibly tainted with fentanyl. Instead, police now say the five men had consumed an extreme amount of alcohol and then some had taken drugs which led them to become violently sick.

It happened on Saturday night at Kappa Sigma fraternity.

Police say Narcan was used at the fraternity house before the students were transported to the hospital.

The fraternity hasn't been a recognized Greek chapter at the university for nearly two decades and it was expelled from an interfraternity council nine years ago.

On Tuesday night one of the students was still recovering in the hospital.