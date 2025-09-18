Police in Aurora shoot and kill teenager who threatened to shoot people at gas station

Police in Aurora shoot and kill teenager who threatened to shoot people at gas station

Police in Aurora shoot and kill teenager who threatened to shoot people at gas station

Police in Aurora are investigating a police shooting involving a teenager outside a gas station. The teen died following the shooting and no officers were injured.

The Aurora police chief says the suspect called 911 at approximately 7:40 p.m. saying he was going to open fire inside the business and the area around it.

CBS

That teen was calling from the gas station at Havana Street and South Havana Street.

Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain said first responding officers attempted to use less-lethat rounds but the teenager charged at them.

So far police say they have not recovered a weapon.

The teenager's identity has not been released.