Second suspect arrested after shooting involving Aurora officers

Police in Aurora say they've arrested a second teenager connected to a shooting involving officers outside a shopping center at East 6th Avenue and South Peoria Street.

They arrested the 15-year-old on Tuesday near 11th Avenue and North Syracuse Street in Denver.

The teen, who is not being identified due to age, is now facing seven charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and one charge of aggravated vehicle theft. Those are the same set of charges that another 16-year-old who was arrested in the case late last week faces.

CBS

Officials with Aurora police say a stolen car pulled into the Aurora Plaza shopping center's parking lot on Nov. 30 when at least one person started shooting at police officers. No officers were hurt.

Interim Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a prepared statement about the arrest that he's "proud of the diligent work of our investigators."

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact <a href="https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/">Metro Denver Crime Stoppers</a> at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.