Stolen car suspects on the run after shootout with Aurora police officers; 1 juvenile in custody

Five Aurora police officers returned gunfire when they were shot at by suspects in response to a stolen car in the city on Wednesday night, according to Aurora Police Department. Unknown suspects were able to get away from police, and one juvenile suspects, whose involvement was unclear, was brought into custody. No officers were injured in the shooting, but during the response, one officer had some moderate injuries and was released from the hospital after treatment.

AURORA POLICE

According to the Aurora Police Department press release, officers were following a stolen Kia sedan with at least two suspects inside when it pulled into a shopping center parking lot at East 6th Avenue and South Peoria Street at about 9:45 p.m.

At least one of the suspects in the car started shooting at responding police officers, and officers in two unmarked police cars began to return fire.

During this shootout, suspects in the Kia were able to speed away from the scene, but they were confronted by more responding officers, and the suspects began to shoot at police again before getting away. Four police vehicles were hit by gunfire during this part of the response. But no officers were hurt in the shooting.

A short time later, Aurora police officers found the suspect vehicle crashed and abandoned at East 10th Avenue and South Lima Street.

Officers set up a perimeter and began a search for additional suspects, and a Reverse 911 was sent out to residents in the area to shelter in place.

During the search, police say they found a juvenile in an open field, and they were arrested on active warrants; however, police were still working to determine on Thursday if they had any connection to the shooting with police.

It was determined five Aurora PD officers used their guns in the shooting with the stolen car suspects. None of them were shot, and they were all placed on administrative leave. The officer who was hurt unrelated to gunfire in the response had moderate injuries, but it was not confirmed in the press release of what nature.

The Aurora SWAT Team, K-9 and outside law enforcement agencies responded to search for more suspects, and that remained active overnight into Thursday, with the potential for police activity to continue into the daylight.