Planners in Colorado town recommend annexation of county land for development

A large development in Castle Rock has received recommendation for approval from the town planning commission and will now be heard by the town council.

The 530-acre Pine Canyon development is proposed on both sides of Interstate 25, west of Founders Parkway.

It drew controversy in 2024 when the development sought approval through Douglas County solely off of nonrenewable groundwater. But, now, developers are asking Castle Rock to annex the land into town and allow it to be developed through its water system.

The land has been a cattle ranch for decades, and, for more than 20 years, its owners have been trying to develop it. But after years of back and forth, Pine Canyon is now at the final step and could receive the green light from Castle Rock to be annexed into town and developed.

"I have really poured my heart into this community. I love it," said Randy Reed, a nearly 40-year Castle Rock resident.

Reed, who is a former Castle Rock mayor, knows his community is growing.

"People love to live in Castle Rock," Reed said.

Just outside his window, another development is coming.

"The property is gonna be developed," Reed said.

Reed attended the recent hearing when the Castle Rock Planning Commission recommended approving Pine Canyon's annexation and growth.

Castle Rock shared concerns when developers sought approval through the county to develop solely off of nonrenewable groundwater. "The development is asking to develop off of approximately 0.273 acre-feet of nonrenewable groundwater per single-family residence," the town shared in a statement. "Meanwhile, Castle Rock Water requires a minimum of 1.1 acre-feet of nonrenewable groundwater per single-family residence, along with connecting new development to a long-term, renewable water supply. Reducing the amount of groundwater required to one-fifth of what larger water providers in Douglas County require should not be considered."

Public outcry led Douglas County leaders to direct the applicant to engage in talks with the town of Castle Rock.

The current proposal would connect the development to Castle Rock's renewable water resources, giving the town its water rights.

When asked about the water standard in the current proposal, the town said, "Pine Canyon would develop under Castle Rock Water's requirements if it proceeds with annexation and development in the Town of Castle Rock. This means development would occur based on 1.1 acre-feet of nonrenewable groundwater per single-family home. The development would be connected to renewable water resources and fully pay its share for these resources through the payment of the Town's Water Resources Fee."

"It's going to be a much more positive effect for this to be developed in the town and not in the county," Reed said.

Reed has concerns about how crowded it will get and the traffic.

"It was the traffic study that the town is accepting from the developer; it was done in 2021," reed said. "I think it's four years later now, and that we need to have [an updated study] before this goes to town council," Reed said.

The proposed development would include 1,800 homes, a resort hotel and spa, and commercial and industrial areas.

"I believe that that's a higher density than should be allowed for this property," Reed said. "I think the development should be scaled back to meet that amount of water they can bring to the town."

According to the development proposal, a third of the land will be reserved for parks and open spaces, and that the development will reduce traffic by adding regional east-west and north-south road connections.

Town council will have the final say on Pine Canyon in upcoming meetings May 6 and May 20. On May 6, community members can weigh in during public comment.

"I think it's very important that the people in the community have a say-so in how their town develops out," Reed said. "The landowner has the right to do what they can legally do to develop their property. They have property rights, but I also feel like I have property rights. So whatever they develop on their property, if it has an adverse effect on my property, that needs to be recognized and dealt with properly."