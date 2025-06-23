Plane crashes in western Colorado city of Montrose, officials say

A small plane crashed in the western Colorado city of Montrose on Monday, the Montrose County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. near the Montrose Regional Airport, sheriff's office officials said.

Few other details, including about injuries or impacts to local traffic, were immediately available, but data from the flight tracking service FlightAware shows the plane crashed about 30 miles northwest of the airport.

The plane's registration with the Federal Aviation Administration shows that it's a 2008 Blue Brent Bear, a single-engine, experimental, amateur-built plane registered out of Fort Myers, Florida.

First responders were en route to the crash site and asked people to avoid the area north of the airport on County Road.