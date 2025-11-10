Small plane makes emergency landing in Colorado on street in Castle Rock

A small plane made a successful emergency landing on a Colorado road in Castle Rock on Monday. No injuries were reported, but the plane appeared to be damaged when it went down.

Castle Rock Police

It happened just before 6:15 p.m. on Prairie Hawk Drive near the intersection with Wolfensberger Road. That's on the west side of Interstate 25.

So far it's not clear why an emergency landing was needed. The Castle Rock Police Department said in a social media post that the FAA and the NTSB have been alerted to the incident.

Prairie Hawk Drive was closed for safety reasons afterwards.