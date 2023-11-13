Denver safety P.J. Locke ruled out of Broncos-Bills game with injury
P.J. Locke of the Broncos was ruled out of Monday night's Denver-Buffalo game after injuring his ankle in the first half against the Bills.
With the starting safety hurt, backup Delarrin Turner-Yell will step in to fill the void.
If Locke can't play in Week 11 against Minnesota, the defensive backfield will have safety Kareem Hunt back from his suspension.
