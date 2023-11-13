Denver safety P.J. Locke ruled out of Broncos-Bills game with injury

P.J. Locke of the Broncos was ruled out of Monday night's Denver-Buffalo game after injuring his ankle in the first half against the Bills.

P.J. Locke of the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 12, 2023 in Kansas City. Perry Knotts / Getty Images

With the starting safety hurt, backup Delarrin Turner-Yell will step in to fill the void.

If Locke can't play in Week 11 against Minnesota, the defensive backfield will have safety Kareem Hunt back from his suspension.