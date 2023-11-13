Watch CBS News
Sports

Denver safety P.J. Locke ruled out of Broncos-Bills game with injury

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

P.J. Locke of the Broncos was ruled out of Monday night's Denver-Buffalo game after injuring his ankle in the first half against the Bills.

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs
P.J. Locke of the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 12, 2023 in Kansas City. Perry Knotts / Getty Images

With the starting safety hurt, backup Delarrin Turner-Yell will step in to fill the void. 

If Locke can't play in Week 11 against Minnesota, the defensive backfield will have safety Kareem Hunt back from his suspension.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 9:10 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.