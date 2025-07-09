Man arrested, accused of kidnapping, sexual assault of a minor at Denver area water park, Pirate's Cove

An 18-year-old Wyoming man was arrested at Pirate's Cove, a water park south of Denver, on Monday and now faces charges of kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor.

Trenton Moskovita, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, is accused of taking a child into one of the bathrooms at the park and sexually assaulting them, located at 1225 W. Belleview Ave. The child's name and gender are redacted in an arrest report from the Englewood Police Department and CBS News Colorado doesn't identify victims or alleged victims of sexual assault.

Moskovita is accused of taking the child into the bathroom and covering their mouth when they tried to scream, according to the report. Responding officers say that after the alleged assault, the child ran out of the bathroom and told their parents what happened. The child's mother alerted a park employee, who then called police, according to arrest documents.

That employee told police the child was "visibly upset and "crying so hard" that they "couldn't speak," according to the arrest report.

Officers arrived and the park employee pointed out Moskovita to the officers, who then detained Moskovita. Officers say Moskovita attempted to pull away and said he was being wrongly identified and that he had triplet siblings at the park.

Those officers reviewed security camera footage at the park and wrote in their report that they saw Moskovita take the child into the bathroom, where they remained for nine minutes before the child ran out.

Trenton Moskovita Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

He was arrested and taken to the Arapahoe County Detention Center, where he declined to be interviewed by officers and asked for a lawyer.

He's being held at the jail on a $200,000 bond and is due in court on Friday for formal filing of charges. He's being represented by a public defender as of Wednesday.