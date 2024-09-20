Piñatas made to please at Denver's La Fiesta party store

When Martha Jamison and her sister bought their La Fiesta store six years ago, they envisioned it being primarily a flower shop.

But customers cannot get enough of their colorful piñatas. The northside Denver store specializes in creating and selling the decorated figures famous for bringing joy to people of all ages.

"Buenas tardes, ando buscando piñatas," said customer Ignacio Valenzuela, which translates to "Good afternoon, I'm looking for piñatas."

As the weekend approaches, there's a party to plan and Valenzuela is on the hunt for the perfect piñata for his young family friend.

"The princess, princess para princess," he said in Spanglish, pointing out a colorful option.

Piñatas take up lots of space at the La Fiesta shop on 23rd and Federal.

And Martha Jamison has gladly pivoted her business strategy to please, she says, "Because the customers won't let us stop selling piñatas. They keep coming to buy piñatas. It's the main thing of every party, let's break the piñata and get the candy."

Valenzuela sees the piñata hunt, and the desire to shower kids with gifts as small acts that carry great meaning.

He said in Spanish, "They are stages of life that are worth a lot, and when we celebrate them, we do it from the heart, and I think the children deserve more than that."

"We have the combo: it comes with the stick, the blindfold and the rope," suggests Jamison during a tour of the shop.

Jamison says the shop does get regular flower orders, but it's the requests for creating something meant for breaking that keep her and her staff amused, "This one is a gender reveal piñata."

It's election season of course. She adds, "Always someone that wants the one they are not going to vote for as a piñata to hit it with a stick."

A customer once wanted a piñata of a couch, said Jamison, "I don't remember the story behind the orange couch. That was a couch, I was like 'really?'"

The classic donkey remains the most popular piñata. "Something you cannot miss is the candy," added Jamison.

And about a week before Halloween, the Jamison's La Fiesta shop will be overflowing with bright orange and yellow marigolds, the iconic flower of Día de los Muertos.