Pilot, passenger escape unscathed after small plane crash in Northern Colorado

Two people in Northern Colorado made a lucky escape after their small plane crashed into a field on Saturday morning.

According to the Hudson Fire Protection District, crews were called to the scene of the crash around 9:22 a.m. The small prop plane took off from Platte Valley Airpark, about three miles northwest of Hudson, and crash landed upside down in a field.

Surprisingly, both occupants were uninjured in the crash and managed to extricate themselves before firefighters arrived. In a social media post, HFPD expressed their relief, stating, "We are grateful for the positive outcome and thankful everyone involved is okay."

The department said the crash is under further investigation by the Weld County Sheriff's Office.