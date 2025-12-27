Watch CBS News
Pilot, passenger escape unscathed after small plane crash in Northern Colorado

Two people in Northern Colorado made a lucky escape after their small plane crashed into a field on Saturday morning.

hudson-fire-plane-crash-5.jpg
Hudson Fire Protection District

According to the Hudson Fire Protection District, crews were called to the scene of the crash around 9:22 a.m. The small prop plane took off from Platte Valley Airpark, about three miles northwest of Hudson, and crash landed upside down in a field.

Surprisingly, both occupants were uninjured in the crash and managed to extricate themselves before firefighters arrived. In a social media post, HFPD expressed their relief, stating, "We are grateful for the positive outcome and thankful everyone involved is okay."

hudson-fire-plane-crash.jpg
Hudson Fire Protection District

The department said the crash is under further investigation by the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

