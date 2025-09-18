Colorado sheriff says pickup truck passenger seen in video hurling object at another car has been identified

A passenger who was in a pickup truck and could be seen in a video throwing an object at another vehicle in the southern part of the Denver metro area has been identified. That's according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, which said that the driver of the vehicle has also been identified. They said in a social media post that an investigation is ongoing.

The incident happened on Monday in Centennial. Shannon Anderson told CBS Colorado she was driving home on East Dry Creek Road when she saw a cup that looked like it was from Dairy Queen get thrown from a pickup truck's passenger side window. The truck was heading the other way down the road, and the cup smashed into her windshield with a loud boom and severely cracked it. Luckily the glass didn't completely shatter.

Shannon Anderson's video shows an object being tossed from a pickup truck East Dry Creek Road Shannon Anderson

Anderson's vehicle camera captured the throw and the flight of the cup. She said she thinks the cup had something very heavy inside, possibly a rock.

She says she wasn't hurt but badly shaken up.

The sheriff's office says that in addition to Anderson's experience, someone in a different moving car in that part of Centennial on that day may also have had an object thrown at them from the same truck. They said the identities of the driver and the passenger in the truck are not being released at this time.