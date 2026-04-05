Person shot to death on South Broadway in Denver

Editor's note: Police issued a correction on Sunday evening, stating that the possibility that the shooting was connected to a road rage incident was posted in error.

One person is dead following an early morning shooting along South Broadway in Denver on Sunday.

CBS

The Denver Police Department announced the shooting incident in a social media post at 2:33 a.m.

A follow-up post made four and a half hours later stated that the shooting victim found at the scene had passed away in a hospital.

DPD investigators closed off and west side of an entire block of South Broadway between Bayaud Avenue and Maple Avenue in their search for evidence. Late Sunday morning, that scene along the sidewalk in front of several businesses and into the nearby residential area still exists.

CBS

Investigators appear to be focusing on a black Ford Bronco with a broken window that is parked in front of homes on Maple.

Evidence markers are also placed in the parking lot of a marijuana dispensary at the corner of Broadway and Maple.

CBS

Denver PD has not released any information about a possible suspect in the shooting, and has asked the public to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers with any information about it.