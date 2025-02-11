Watch CBS News
1 person killed in Denver house fire

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

A person was killed in a house fire in Denver on Tuesday morning near West Alabama Place and South Hooker Street.

The fire was first reported shortly before 7 a.m. near the Westwood neighborhood.

The Denver Fire Department said firefighters rescued two people from the house despite heavy fire and smoke, but one of those people later died.

denver-alabama-hooker-deadly-fire-2-dfd.jpg
Denver Fire Department

"We are saddened to share that one pt has succumbed to their injuries," the department said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to their families."

The fire has since been extinguished and now investigators will work to determine the cause of that fire.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

