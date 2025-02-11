1 person killed in Denver house fire

A person was killed in a house fire in Denver on Tuesday morning near West Alabama Place and South Hooker Street.

The fire was first reported shortly before 7 a.m. near the Westwood neighborhood.

The Denver Fire Department said firefighters rescued two people from the house despite heavy fire and smoke, but one of those people later died.

Denver Fire Department

"We are saddened to share that one pt has succumbed to their injuries," the department said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to their families."

The fire has since been extinguished and now investigators will work to determine the cause of that fire.