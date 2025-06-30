Watch CBS News
Speed a suspected factor after person found in flaming Jeep after Aurora crash

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

A person was found dead in a Jeep Renegade that was fully engulfed in Aurora on Monday morning after police say the Jeep struck a tree.

The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Airport Boulevard, just south of Smith Road.

Investigators believe the driver, who hasn't been identified, was speeding while driving north, lost control, and smashed into the tree. It was spotted fully engulfed in flames in a nearby parking lot.

First responders extinguished the fire and that's when police found a person's body in the driver's seat. No one else was injured or in the vehicle. 

The body will be identified at a later time by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

