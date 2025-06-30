Speed a suspected factor after person found in flaming Jeep after Aurora crash

A person was found dead in a Jeep Renegade that was fully engulfed in Aurora on Monday morning after police say the Jeep struck a tree.

The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Airport Boulevard, just south of Smith Road.

Investigators believe the driver, who hasn't been identified, was speeding while driving north, lost control, and smashed into the tree. It was spotted fully engulfed in flames in a nearby parking lot.

First responders extinguished the fire and that's when police found a person's body in the driver's seat. No one else was injured or in the vehicle.

The body will be identified at a later time by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.