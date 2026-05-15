Lime "Ride for a Penny" promotion in Denver ends Saturday as service winds down

Lime's promotion offering $0 unlocks and $0.01/minute rides in Denver is coming to an end soon as the company prepares to leave the market.

The "Ride for a Penny" promotion began on May 13 and runs through May 16. The move was to mark the final days before Lime's license agreement in Denver expires.

Lime scooter CBS

"All of us at Lime remain saddened that our service in Denver will come to an end in May, but we're incredibly proud of the program we've built here and want to do our part to set the new program up for success," said Zach Williams, regional head of government relations at Lime. "This promotion is a small way for us to thank the hundreds of thousands of riders who have made Lime part of their daily lives, while continuing to support a smooth transition for those who rely on the service."

Lime began removing its vehicles from Denver on May 1. It says that, since the service launched in the city in Oct. 2017, Lime has seen over 2 million riders.

Electric bikes and scooters for rent, including VeoRide Inc. scooters and Lime and Uber Technologies Inc. bikes, parked on a corner along the National Mall on December 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Al Drago / Getty Images

The city approved the contract with a new vendor, Veo, in April. The company has around 9,000 vehicles assembled and ready to use starting Friday. Its fleet includes more sitting vehicles as well as scooters, with under-deck lighting. They also include "slow zones" and "no ride zones" to protect pedestrian areas.