Pedestrian dies after walking into highway traffic in Northern Colorado, police say

Police in Northern Colorado are investigating after a crash involving multiple vehicles claimed the life of a pedestrian.

The Greeley Police Department received reports of a crash at the 5500 block of Highway 34 around 5:50 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they discovered that two vehicles were involved in a crash with a 19-year-old woman who attempted to walk across the highway.

Police said there was no crosswalk in the area, and she was struck by the driver's side of a Chevrolet Blazer. The impact knocked the woman into the inside lane, where she was struck by a Chevrolet Traverse. A witness told officers they saw the woman crossing the roadway 'as traffic arrived at her location.'

First responders attempted life-saving measures on the woman at the scene before she was taken to North Colorado Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. GPD said the Weld County Coroner's Office will release her identity at a later time.

Neither driver involved was injured in the crash. Police said they don't expect charges to be filed against those drivers at the moment, but the case remains under investigation. The police department asked anyone with information on the crash to contact Officer Ed Kubala at Edward.Kubala@greeleypd.com.