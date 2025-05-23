Patrons save beloved Colorado bar facing closure, become new owners

One beloved Colorado bar almost faced the end, until a group of loyal customers stepped in.

You've probably heard of "Cheers," the bar where "everybody knows your name." While Cheers is a fictional TV show, Fiction Beer Company is real, and it was faced with a real problem.

"Ryan and Christa were the founders of Fiction, and they announced they were closing and decided it was time for them to move on," said Ted Menendez, who was a regular at the brewery for trivia night.

"I wouldn't ever be here if not for trivia," said fellow trivia fan Ali Hoskins-Kelly. "It's something outside of my mom life."

The group of seven friends decided to take action.

"When we heard that announcement, that our trivia location was going away, I asked, 'Should we buy this? I just want to know what it would take. Should we buy a brewery? How much is it going to cost?'" said Menendez. "I sent an email to all of the other trivia hosts, and one by one, they all responded and said, 'Yeah, I'd be into that if we can do it.'"

And they did. The group of seven friends bought Fiction Brewing Company in what you could call a storybook ending.