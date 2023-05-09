Lakewood murder suspect at large: Photo released of Patrick Plascencio

Police in Lakewood are searching for a man they say is a murder suspect and warn that he is armed and dangerous. His name is Patrick Plascencio and a Crime Stoppers alert went out late Monday with his photo.

The murder took place on April 30 at 2:48 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Marshall Street in the Lasley neighborhood in central Lakewood. A 22-year-old woman was shot and killed and one person has been arrested so far as part of the investigation.

Authorities hope the public can help them locate Plascencio, who "is known to frequent the Lakewood and Denver-areas."

The person who was arrested is Frankie Plascencio and he is 27 and his photo has not been released. He was arrested four days after the crime.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

The Lakewood Police Department said an alternative spelling of Patrick's last name may be Placencio.

Anyone who thinks they know where Patrick Plascencio is or who has information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.