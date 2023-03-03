Passed out driver and passenger arrested on alleged drug possession and stolen vehicle charges

Douglas County Police Department says a man who was found passed out inside a vehicle was taken into custody for alleged drug possession and stolen vehicle charges.

Deputies say it all began with a welfare check after civilians noticed two males passed out inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a business on S. University Boulevard in Highlands Ranch around 9 p.m.

It was also reported that deputies were informed the vehicle the occupants were in was stolen two days ago.

When deputies arrived, they noticed that although the car was parked against the curb, the reverse lights were on.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Deputies positioned their vehicles to limit the chance the driver would try to back up and leave. They noticed the driver and passenger appeared to be passed out and showed evidence of drug use.

Commands were given several times, and once the two finally awoke, they were taken into custody and booked into jail on several warrants as well as drug and stolen car charges.