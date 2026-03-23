Parking garage partially collapses next to southeast Denver office building

Denver firefighters are searching through a parking garage that partially collapsed on Monday afternoon.

The garage is part of a two-story building with rooftop parking in the 3600 block of S. Yosemite Street, and is located next to a 10-story multi-tenant office building. The fire department confirmed that the garage partially collapsed around 3:30 p.m., and they are searching through the rubble now.

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DFD reported that two cars were crushed. They added that no injuries have been reported thus far and that those two vehicles were unoccupied. Crews at the scene are using drones and cameras to conduct a more in-depth search.

Investigators said they believe the collapse was caused by a broken girder.

Denver Fire Department

Denver police officers are directing traffic in the area while crews work to investigate the scene.