Parker schoolteacher deported to Peru after requesting voluntary departure

The Parker school teacher detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last month has been deported to her native country of Peru.

While in custody, Marina Ortiz-Abollaneda requested to be returned to Peru, according to ICE.

She taught 5th grade at Global Village Academy, a Douglas County charter school. The school said she had a valid work authorization and that her abrupt absence posed "unique challenges" for her class.

Global Village Academy

The school called her deportation "unfortunate" for her family and the school community.

ICE provided the following statement:

"Marina Ortiz-Abollaneda, 43, is an illegal alien from Peru who entered the country Dec. 2, 2022 near Yuma, Arizona and was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. She was subsequently paroled and released on her own recognizance.

Ortiz-Abollaneda was taken into ICE Denver custody on Oct. 24 and transferred to the Dilley Immigration Processing Center on Oct. 25 to continue her immigration proceedings. On Nov. 5, Ortiz-Abollaneda requested, and an immigration judge granted her, voluntary departure. On Nov.13, Ortiz-Abollaneda was removed to Peru.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is executing its mission of identifying and removing criminal aliens and others who have violated our nation's immigration laws. All aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States, regardless of nationality."