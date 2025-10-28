Fifth grade teacher in Colorado detained by ICE along with family, says school

A charter school in Douglas County says it is scrambling to staff a 5th-grade classroom after its teacher was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents over the weekend. A staff member says the educator's abrupt absence posed "unique challenges."

The educator was in her first full year of teaching at Global Village Academy in Parker, after previously working there as a substitute, said staff, who did not provide the teacher's name.

"We are aware of the situation involving one of our teachers who, along with her family members including minor children, were detained by Immigration & Customs Enforcement and transferred to an ICE detention facility in Texas over the weekend," Global Village Academy said in a statement.

CBS Colorado has reached out to ICE and is awaiting a spokesperson's response about the case.

Global Village Academy said it is in compliance with the law and that the teacher was authorized to work. Their statement further said, "While the school is not enrolled in the voluntary E-Verify program, our organization completes I-9 Employment Verification forms and inspects required employment authorization documentation for all employees, as required by federal law. We also conduct a Colorado Bureau of Investigations background check for all our school employees, including this individual. We completed both the I-9 verification process and CBI background check with this employee, as required by law. This employee has a valid employment authorization document, authorizing her lawful employment in the United States, with any U.S. employer through the spring of 2029."

Global Village Academy is a tuition-free public charter school with campuses in Aurora, Parker, and Thornton, offering language immersion for students in kindergarten to 5th grade.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.