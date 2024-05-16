Watch CBS News
Parker police release sketch of Colorado attempted abduction suspect

Police in Parker released a sketch of an attempted abduction suspect wanted in an incident that occurred just before 8 a.m. on May 8. Investigators said the suspect was involved in the incident near Frontier Valley Elementary School. 

parker-attempted-abduction-sketch.jpg
A sketch of the attempted abduction suspect.  Parker Police Dept.

According to investigators, a student told a school staff member that a man possibly in his 50s with gray hair and a mustache in a black Audi sedan approached and began talking to the student. The student was not harmed. Police say this was believed to have happened in the 23000 block of Bay Oaks Ave, which is off campus off the nearby schools. 

snapshot-19.jpg
Frontier Valley Elementary School in Parker CBS

Legend High School, Cimarron Middle School and Frontier Valley, Iron Horse and Pioneer Elementary were placed on secure status, according to police, "as a precautionary measure" for a couple of hours. 

Parker police confirmed the suspect vehicle also had dark tinted windows, a roof rack and a Colorado license plate. 

Anyone with any information about this incident or the driver is asked to contact Detective White at 303-805-6543 or mwhite@parkerco.gov.

