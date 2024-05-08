Watch CBS News
Parker police search for attempted abduction suspect near Colorado school

Police in Parker searched for an attempted abduction suspect near three schools on Wednesday morning. Investigators were searching for a suspect and suspect vehicle involved in the incident at Frontier Valley Elementary School. 

The school is located at 23919 Canterberry Parkway. Just before 9 a.m., a student told a school staff member that a man with gray hair in a black Audi sedan approached and began talking to the student. The student was not harmed. 

Legend High School, Cimarron Middle School and Frontier Valley, Iron Horse and Pioneer Elementary were placed on secure status, according to police, "as a precautionary measure."

Officers began patrols of the neighborhood searching for the vehicle. 

The schools will remain on secure status until officers find the vehicle or the patrols in the neighborhood are complete. 

