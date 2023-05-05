Parker police arrest suspect accused of sexual assault on a child, search for more victims

Police in Parker have arrested a suspect accused of sexual assault on a child among other charges. Caleb Morrison Smith was arrested in Denver on Thursday.

Caleb Smith Parker Police Dept.

Smith, 25, had an active arrest warrant for several charges including sexual assault on a child- pattern of abuse, internet luring of a child with intent to exploit, internet sexual exploitation of a child, unlawful distribution/sale/dispense/transfer of a Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance to a minor, unlawful distribution/sale/transfer of one ounce or less of marijuana to a minor, habitual sex offender, habitual offender.

The Parker Police Department received a tip on April 26 alleging Smith was luring a 14-year-old female online. Detectives investigated the information that Smith had been communicating with and consistently meeting the child victim since November of last year.

Smith is a registered sex offender. He reportedly was taking the victim to his home in Louviers.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims connected to Smith. Anyone with information about Smith or believes their child may be a victim is asked to contact Detective Shannon Brukbacher at 303.805.6523 or sbrukbacher@parkeronline.org.