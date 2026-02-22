Colorado community rallies around injured owner of beloved smoothie shop

Residents of Parker, Colorado, and nearby communities have been gathering to support the owner of a beloved smoothie shop who was seriously injured last year.

Located on Main Street in Parker, Berry Blendz is a family-owned shop that draws customers from near and far, including neighboring Elizabeth.

"We live out in Elizabeth, so we drive here for these," one customer shared.

Regulars say it's not just the quality smoothies that keep them coming back, it's the warmth and personal attention from owners Rachel and Julia Cooper. Seven years ago, the mother-daughter duo built much of the shop themselves.

"Mom and I did the build-out of this. The only things we didn't do were electrical and plumbing, so it's very special to us," Rachel Cooper said.

Inside, vibrant colors brighten the space. Whiteboards once displayed prayer requests and Bible verses, reflecting the owners' strong faith and close connection with customers.

But in August of last year, life changed dramatically.

Julia Cooper was standing on the counter updating scripture boards when she fell, breaking five vertebrae in her neck. Doctors say a previous cervical fusion likely saved her life. She was within a millimeter of paralysis and underwent multiple emergency surgeries, including full neck and shoulder reconstruction.

During her recovery, Julia Cooper was diagnosed with autonomic dysreflexia, a condition in which the body overreacts to pain or irritation, causing sudden and dangerous spikes in blood pressure.

"It's been a long, long, long recovery and journey," Rachel Cooper said. "But she has a smile on her face every single day."

Now, the Parker community is rallying around Julia Cooper and her family.

"I first heard about it through social media," one local business owner said. "I was just talking to them about how my company can help support and raise awareness."

Another customer described Julia Cooper as "a firecracker of a gal" who offers a personalized experience every time.

"The amount of people that showed their grace and love, buying smoothies for businesses and family, the impact from the community is unexplainable," Rachel Cooper said.