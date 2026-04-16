Parker coffee shop claims unannounced construction project in Colorado threatens business

A Parker coffee shop says a construction project they were never warned about is threatening their business. Shelby Varra and her mom founded Perfect Blend in 2024.

"I was a single mom with two kiddos, and I felt it was really important to show my kids that no matter your situation, that you can accomplish your dreams," said Varra.

Perfect Blend CBS

Located under the Watermark at the Twenty Mile apartment complex, the shop offers both coffee and cocktails.

"There's a place for the kiddos to play. Moms can gather with their friends," said Varra. "Everyone who walks into this space, we want them to feel like they're seen and they're heard and they're welcome no matter what."

Business was good... until March 23, when construction cones went up on Twenty Mile Road.

"One day, I came into the shop to open it, and I saw that both of our entrances were closed. We were given no warning whatsoever. So all of a sudden I have customers calling asking how they can access our shop," said Varra.

A three-phase bridge rehabilitation project on the Twenty Mile Bridge over Sulphur Gulch had begun, forcing northbound traffic on Twenty Mile into the southbound lanes and cutting off both primary accesses to Perfect Blend's parking lot.

"All of a sudden, we're seeing our business drop tremendously because of that. The convenience of a coffee shop is obviously being able to come and go," said Varra. "We now feel like we're immediately sinking and treading water and just trying really hard to swim."

A three-phase bridge rehabilitation project on the Twenty Mile Bridge over Sulphur Gulch in Parker. CBS

"I usually turn right off of 20 Mile and you can't get in that way, so now you have to go the back way through the neighborhood, so it's a little bit more difficult for sure," said Allyson Grimme, a Perfect Blend regular.

Varra has seen at least a 30% decrease in business since the project began, and she was forced to cut hours for her employees.

"Right now, I can't even pay myself in order to pay my bills. And I have two kids at home and one on the way," said Varra. "As a small business, with no warning, one, we weren't able to post at all on social media to warn our customers or give them a map of how to access. On top of it, we have a product that's going bad. I didn't know to change how I ordered, knowing it would affect business."

The Town of Parker told CBS Colorado they didn't contact Perfect Blend prior to construction because they didn't realize a business was there. Instead, the town had wrongfully assumed Perfect Blend was an amenity for the apartment complex.

Once Varra reached out to them, the town says they added signage directing customers to the business, posted on social media and restored partial access to one of the Twenty Mile entrances.

While the signs and callouts on social media are brewing up business for Perfect Blend on some days, others are painfully slow. Varra says on Sunday, she saw less than half the business she usually does.

Town of Parker

Varra has also posted to social media to let customers know about the construction.

"At this point, all I can do is hope that our customers continue to come in, and our social media posts are enough for people to know that we are open and we are hurting for business," said Varra.

Parker says the construction is expected to last 10 weeks, but Perfect Blend's access should only be directly impacted for half that.

But Varra worries that the construction will still detour potential customers away long-term.

"It doesn't take that long to create a habit. By the time this is all done, they're going to find their new spot. And that's really heartbreaking for, you know, a small business," said Varra. "Parker is all about supporting small, and we love that. That's why we chose to open this business in Parker. I was born and raised. I went to high school here. I have kids who are in the school system here. We love Parker, and this was a dream of mine to do forever, and now we feel like we're between a rock and a hard spot."

"This is my favorite coffee shop," said Grimme. "That bums me out. I really want them to succeed. I hope everyone comes to support them through the construction."

A barista at Perfect Blend in Parker. CBS

A Town of Parker representative provided the following information: