The Park People Will Plant Trees During Day of Service

Xcel Energy's Day of Service runs four days this year starting on Thursday, September 8, 2022. One of the first projects up is hosted by The Park People, an organization dedicated to planting trees and improving parks.

"Our urban forest really takes care of our communities. It serves all kinds of environmental, social, and economic functions for us," said Kim Yuan-Farrell, Executive Director of The Park People.

The Park People are best known for their Denver Digs events, which gives trees to Denver residents in order to expand the city's tree canopy. On Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., volunteers will be planting five trees in Platt Park, as well as, weeding flower beds, mulching, and picking up trash for Day of Service.

"We are fueled by the power of people who've decided they want to take part in their community and help out," Yuan-Farrell said.

LINK: Register for Xcel Energy's Day of Service

Xcel Energy has set up 64 volunteer projects across Colorado, and invited employees, customers, and the general public to join them in serving the community. There are still projects that need volunteers.