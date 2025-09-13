Some Park Hill residents feel Denver is failing on minority outreach in golf course discussion

Saturday morning at Park Hill's Hiawatha Davis Recreation Center, the City of Denver held a community open house to talk about its next big project: the city park and open space that was formerly the Park Hill Golf Course.

"It's quite rare for a city to have this large of a park coming in. So it's really important to us that that process is driven by the community," said Sarah Showalter, director of planning and policy at the city's Department of Community Planning and Development.

Residents got to see the plans for the park and the future the city has in store for the surrounding neighborhood.

"The voters clearly said that 155 acres should be a park, but the community is still looking for access to food and to affordable housing," said Jolon Clark, executive director of Denver Parks and Recreation.

It seemed to be a good turnout, which the city likes, but two groups that appeared to be underrepresented were Black and Latino people, which is a problem, since Park Hill is a historically Black neighborhood.

A Denver resident looks at a presentation at a community open house in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 on the future of the Park Hill neighborhood. CBS

Helen Bradshaw is a lifelong Park Hill resident. She and Vincent Owens, another long-time resident, came to the open house and said the problem is simple: the city isn't meeting the neighbors of color where they are.

"The people who are just the average go to work, they might be at work or they have to work today or, you know, they couldn't get a babysitter or something like that," Owens said. "A lot of the elders on my block, they're not going to come to something like this. So, you need to canvass and actually go get the voice of opinion, or they don't know about it."

Bradshaw and Owens say they want a neighborhood park and space for the neighbors by the neighbors. They also want a grocery store and opportunities for people who were part of the neighborhood long before it became a gem for development.

Helen Bradshaw, left, and Vincent Owens say the City of Denver is failing to reach out to enough Black residents of the Park Hill neighborhood as the city works to determine how to move forward for the site of the former Park Hill Golf Course. CBS

The city says that's what they want as well, and that's why they want everyone in Park Hill to give their input until the project is done.

"People can go to ParkHillPark.org and they can fully get involved and find out what the next engagement is, how to provide their input, you know, through an email, through a survey," said Clark.