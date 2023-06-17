Parents call police after Idaho Springs man tattoos their child without permission

A 46-year-old Idaho Springs resident was taken into custody during a "high risk" search warrant in a case initiated by parents' complaint about a child being tattooed without their consent.

Jesse Speed was arrested Thursday morning by members of the Rocky Mountain Combined Tactical Team. Speed was found with firearms, methamphetamines, and another substances believed to be fentanyl, the Clear Creek Sheriff's Office stated in a press release posted on Facebook.

The minor's parents claimed Speed had talked with the juvenile about providing him or her with a weapon, per the press release. The age of the minor was not provided by the Clear Creek Sheriff's Office.

Investigators later determined that Speed offered to give drugs and firearms to other juveniles.

Jesse Speed Clear Creek Sheriff's Office

Speed is a previously convicted felon who is not, by law, allowed to own a weapon.

CCSO stated that one of Speed's previous felony convictions is for illegally tattooing juveniles in Kansas.

The Rocky Mountain Combined Tactical Team is made up of law enforcement personnel from municipal and county agencies in both Clear Creek and Gilpin counties.