Colorado paramedic charged with manslaughter after patient's death late last year

Paramedic Edward McClure charged with manslaughter after Colorado patient's death
Paramedic Edward McClure charged with manslaughter after Colorado patient's death 00:50

A paramedic in Boulder has been charged with manslaughter. The district attorney says a man died late last year after a paramedic injected him with a sedative before doing a proper medical assessment.

It happened on Dec. 27. The district attorney says police encountered Jesus Lopez Barcenas. Barcenas, 36, resisted arrest and reached for an officer's gun. Police handcuffed him. Then, when paramedics arrived, paramedic Edward McClure gave Barcenas a sedative, used restraints to place him in the prone position on the gurney, positioned him at an upright angle and put a spit sock over his head.

Barcenas went into cardiac arrest.

A forensic pathologist determined the death was a result of the actions of the paramedic and the toxic effects of methamphetamine.

The DA also says the paramedic had inconsistent statements in the report.  

District Attorney Michael Dougherty called what Barcenas did "reckless."

"Our prosecution team will fight hard to secure the right outcome in this criminal prosecution, particularly for the loving family of Mr. Barcenas and for this community," Dougherty said in a prepared statement.

