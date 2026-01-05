Paid parking may begin in 2027 for Northern Colorado's Old Town Fort Collins

The city of Fort Collins may require visitors in Old Town to pay for parking by the summer of 2027. The city has been studying and planning for a possible paid parking concept for street parking on College Avenue for years now, and the city council may soon vote on whether or not to enforce it.

It has been six decades since parking meters have collected money from drivers in Old Town Fort Collins. Parking meters used to stand along the popular College Avenue corridor from the 1940s until the 1960s. However, today, the only parking meters still standing are labeled as historic.

CBS

Eric Keselburg, Fort Collins' senior manager of parking services, told CBS News Colorado the city hired a consulting firm to help it address potential frustrations with congestion in Old Town when it comes to parking.

Keselburg said the consulting firm found that there was a perception of not enough parking due to a significant majority of spots along College being taken at peak evening hours.

"85% of those are full, which gives the perception of lack of available parking and frustration to our users," Keselburg said. "The biggest issue we are trying to solve is our on street occupancy is becoming more strained."

Keselburg said parking in and around Old Town Fort Collins is "upside down." By that, he meant preferred and convenient parking along College is free. However, less convenient parking on side streets in parking garages comes with a fee.

"We have capacity, just not necessarily where people want to park," Keselburg said.

Some longtime Fort Collins residents, like Corey Young, said they have noticed the lack of free parking on College and the main corridors within one block to the east and west.

"I'm not a fan of the parking down here in general, it is just constant traffic," Young said.

Keselburg said, if the city were to adopt current projections, it would cost drivers $2 an hour to park along College Avenue and some side streets. There would be a brief grace period for those parking to quickly grab an item from a store or restaurant and return to their cars.

"$2 an hour is very economical, it is a lot lower than other jurisdictions," Keselburg said.

Fort Collins could bring in an estimated $2.6 million from doing such charging, alongside potential citations as well.

Keselburg said the funds from the parking fees would be used to offset expenses for parking services in Fort Collins, citing need for repairs and upkeep of parking garages.

Keselburg said the influx of demand on parking in Old Town is the result of many growing issues including development, population growth and increased levels of businesses operating in the area.

Sue B. Lande, a longtime resident of Fort Collins, said she would be less likely to visit Old Town and its popular local shops if parking came at a cost on College Avenue.

"Because I would have to pay to park on College. Why not just go into a covered parking garage that we already spent all our tax dollars on building to accommodate all the foot traffic and shopping?" Lande said.

The city council still needs to consider and approve any concepts before they are implemented. Keselburg said fees could begin around one year after approval from the council.