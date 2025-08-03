At least 3 shot overnight in Denver; another body found "decomposing"

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story misstated the nature of the homicide near 22nd Street and Glenarm Place. The story has since been updated to reflect the latest information from the Denver Police Department.

One person is dead, at least three are injured, and at least two suspects are at large in two separate overnight incidents in Denver, police say.

The first one occurred just before 8 p.m. Saturday night near 22nd Street and Glenarm Place. Police responded to a call about a "decomposing body," and believe the person's death to be a homicide. Police are working to develop information about the suspect or suspects.

Then a shooting was reported around 4 a.m. near West 6th Avenue and Knox Court. At least three people were shot, but police believe they all suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators don't have suspect information in that shooting, however.