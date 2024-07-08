Overnight RTD track repairs will impact service along E and R lines in Denver metro area

Overnight RTD track repairs to fix tracks along E and R lines

The Regional Transportation District, also known as RTD, is making necessary track repairs to sections of the Southeast Corridor Light Rail Line during overnight hours from Sunday, July 7 to Thursday, July 11.

The E and R line services along the alignment will be temporarily impacted between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Bus shuttles will be provided to support riders while maintenance is happening. The near-term track repair work will address maintenance issues resulting in reduced train speeds in the slowdown zones impacting the E and R lines south of Southmoor Station.

RTD Special Projects Manager Pauline Haberman tells CBS Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod they are continuing to make progress on repairs, which is resulting in the elimination of speed restrictions between the following stations:

Belleview Station to Orchard Station.

All speed restrictions have been lifted along this segment of the Southeast Corridor.

Orchard Station to Arapahoe at Village Center Station

All northbound speed restrictions have been lifted. Approximately two miles of southbound speed restrictions have been lifted along this segment of the corridor.

Arapahoe at Village Center Station to Dry Creek Station

All northbound speed restrictions have been lifted

As additional repair work is completed, speed restrictions will continue to be lifted. Haberman tells CBS Colorado safety will always be their number one priority for their customers.

"We are still prioritizing safety," Haberman said. "We always do. There are no safety concerns for the trains that are running currently. It is just issues that we are seeing that could become safety issues that we are willing to address ahead of that."

RTD is providing more details including temporary closures

Sunday through Thursday Nights (July 7-11)

E Line

There will be no E Line service between Southmoor and RidgeGate Parkway stations or northbound from Southmoor Station after approximately 11 p.m.

RTD will provide bus shuttle service extending through the end of the service day between Southmoor and RidgeGate Parkway stations

No northbound bus shuttle will be available between Southmoor Station and Denver Union Station

The last full-service northbound RidgeGate Parkway Station to Denver Union Station train will depart at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The last southbound train from Southmoor Station to RidgeGate Parkway Station train will depart at 10:29 p.m.

R Line

No southbound R Line service will be provided between Dayton Station and Lincoln Station beginning at approximately 11 p.m.

Trains will terminate at Southmoor Station, with bus shuttles available between Southmoor and Lincoln stations

The last southbound train from Dayton Station to Lincoln Station will be approximately 10:30 p.m.

The last full-service northbound train from Lincoln Station will depart at 11:04 p.m.

Monday through Friday Mornings (July 8-12)

E Line

E Line service northbound from RidgeGate Parkway Station to Denver Union Station will begin at 5:33 a.m.

The 4:55 a.m. train from Denver Union Station will depart to Southmoor Station only

Full service southbound from Denver Union Station to RidgeGate Parkway Station will begin at 5:55 a.m.

No bus shuttles will be available prior to these times, and customers are encouraged to use the Next Ride app to explore existing bus routes that provide service in the area

R Line

Northbound Lincoln Station to Peoria Station service will begin at 5:32 a.m.

No bus shuttle service will be available to replace the 5:05 a.m. departure

The first southbound train from Peoria Station to Lincoln Station is scheduled to depart at 5:25 a.m.

For more information about the temporary light rail speed restrictions, maintenance schedule, or alternative bus routes, visit rtd-denver.com/light-rail-speed-restrictions.