Overnight dusting of snow possible on Colorado's tallest peaks

Heavy rain creating flooding concerns in parts of Colorado
Heavy rain creating flooding concerns in parts of Colorado 02:17

A trace of snow is possible across several Colorado peaks Tuesday night into Wednesday. 

It won't add up to much, and unless you're up around 5 a.m. you may miss it altogether. Still, some high country residents and early risers could wake up to patchy, snow-coated peaks. 

hrrr-state-snow.png
The small blue dots represent minor snow accumulations.  CBS
co-futurecast-joeshort.png
CBS

Some isolated peaks, including Pikes Peak, have already reported light snow in recent days. This system, however, brings the first widespread chance of snow across multiple high-elevation areas. 

Snow in late August or early September is nothing unusual for Colorado's high country, but it always sparks excitement among winter enthusiasts. For perspective, in 2023, Pikes Peak and other summits saw their first snow on September 11. And while this week's event is minor, it's a reminder of how quickly conditions can change at elevation.  

And no, this won't be anything like Sept. 3, 1961, when Denver itself saw about four inches of snow. 

first-freeze-first-snow.png
CBS

This system doesn't mean much for the Front Range, but it is a reminder: Winter Is Coming.

