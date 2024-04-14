Watch CBS News
Over a foot of snow is possible across portions of Colorado Monday night into Tuesday

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

A little bit of everything for everyone is headed towards Colorado. Up to a foot and a half of snow for portions of the high country with 50 MPH gusts anticipated across the Plains.

Red flag warnings have been issued through 8 PM on Monday. Gusty winds and dry downsloping air will allow any fire that starts to rapidly spread.

Accumulating snow is expected across the high country.  

Winter storm watches (blue) have been issued through noon on Tuesday. Winter weather advisories have been issued for portions of the Continental Divide for 6-12" of snow.  

First published on April 14, 2024 / 6:35 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

