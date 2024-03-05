Joe Ruch CBS

First Alert Meteorologist Joe Ruch's passion for meteorology developed at just 12 years old. He was at the Eagles vs. Lions Snow Bowl game, the forecast called for 1-3" of snow in Philadelphia, but the storm dumped 9" of snow with blizzard conditions. This sparked his curiosity as to why the forecast went wrong and the rest is history.

After pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Meteorology and Atmospheric Science from Penn State University, he took a leap of faith and moved to Colorado Springs. It was not long before he found himself chasing all types of weather from snow to tornadoes. Joe quickly fell in love with the challenge of forecasting the weather along the Front Range. Mother Nature always has a trick up her sleeve.

In 2024, Joe joined the CBS News Colorado team and is now forecasting from Colorado's Weather Center (and also on the rooftop!) in Denver.

Aside from forecasting the weather, Joe loves to spend time outside. He has enjoyed exploring the High Country, whether that be going on hikes or camping overnight. Joe's favorite trip so far was hiking to the top of the sand dunes in the Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve on a hot summer day (never again).

You'll also find Joe exploring new restaurants downtown. He loves food!

Just The Facts

• Position: First Alert Meteorologist

• Year hired: 2024

• Alma Mater: Penn State

• Hometown: Garnet Valley, PA

• Hobbies: Fishing, Eating, Working Out

• Favorite Food: Salmon

• Number of Siblings: 4

• Least Favorite Chore: Folding Laundry

• Least Favorite Noise: The screech from chalk on a chalkboard

• What keeps you in Colorado? How unpredictable Mother Nature can be

