Watch CBS News
Local News

Over 600 flights delayed at Denver International Airport due to severe weather in Colorado

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Another round of thunderstorms expected to fire up
Another round of thunderstorms expected to fire up on Colorado's Front Range 03:49

There have been over 600 flights delayed at Denver International Airport due to severe storms sweeping the state. 

Around 1:24 p.m. Friday officials with DIA posted on X, issuing a travel advisory and urging passengers to check with the airlines they are traveling with due to severe storms causing delays. 

So far, there have been approximately 633 flights delayed and 54 total cancellations. 

According to the First Alert Weather Team, there is another round of thunderstorms that's expected to fire up Colorado's Front Range and out onto the Eastern Plains

Some of the storms will possibly be severe -- mostly north of Denver and in the mountains -- and as a result, Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, according to First Alert Meteorologists Callie Zanandrie and Dayle Cedars. 

Airplane passengers at United Airlines Customer Service Center
DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 20, 2019: A long line of airplane passengers wait to talk with United Airlines Customer Service Center agents at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Robert Alexander / Getty Images

The weather team also predicts a risk for some localized flooding in certain areas and a flash flood threat was elevated for Friday for the following burn scar areas: Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, Calwood and Williams Fork.

A flood watch is also in place for the Western Slope through midnight due to heavy rainfall.

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is a digital media producer in the CBS Colorado newsroom. He writes and edits articles on a variety of topics, but they are usually breaking news, weather, sports and developing stories.

First published on June 21, 2024 / 3:47 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.